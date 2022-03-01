TORONTO -- Nominations for the Juno Awards will be announced this morning in a virtual press conference.

Organizers behind the annual celebration of Canadian music are set to unveil contenders in all of the categories for the big event, which takes place in Toronto on May 15.

The nominations will be announced in a pre-recorded showcase that streams on cbcmusic.ca/junos at 11 a.m. ET.

This will be the first in-person Junos ceremony in three years, after the 2020 show in Saskatoon was scrapped amid COVID-19 lockdown measures and revamped later as an online event. Last year's 50th anniversary ceremony followed a similar model.

The 2022 Junos hope to gather musicians and music fans alike for an outdoor show at the open-air Budweiser Stage with "Shang-Chi" and "Kim's Convenience" star Simu Liu as host.

Some of the likely nominees include chart-toppers Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, as well as newcomer Jessia whose "I'm Not Pretty" was a breakout hit last year.

Other Canadian favourites released albums that could be in the running, including Arkells, Haviah Mighty, JP Saxe and Cadence Weapon, whose acclaimed "Parallel World" won last year's Polaris Music Prize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.