    • Juno Awards to eliminate reggae, three other categories from 2025 awards

    Maestro Fresh Wes performs at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese) Maestro Fresh Wes performs at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)
    The Juno Awards are pulling four categories from next year's ceremony as part of a wider review of Canada's biggest music awards show.

    In a letter obtained by The Canadian Press, organizers told committee members last week of plans to put on "hiatus" reggae recording, children's album, Christian/gospel album and international album of the year.

    The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the decision is part of a "broader set of updates" yet to be announced.

    Representatives for CARAS declined to comment on the changes.

    All four categories were handed out in recent years at a non-televised industry ceremony on the night before the main Junos broadcast.

    The 2025 Juno Awards are scheduled to take place in Vancouver on March 30.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

