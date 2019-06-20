

Relaxnews





Andrews ("Mary Poppins," "Victor/Victoria," "The Princess Diaries") is the first person cast in the untitled Netflix adaptation of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton family novels.

The Bridgerton series of books is set in the world of Regency London's high society, among the sumptuous ballrooms of Mayfair and the aristocratic mansions of Park Lane. The books center on the powerful Bridgerton family, comprising eight close-knit siblings -- the alphabetically named Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth -- who must navigate "the marriage mart" while dealing with complicated social mores, rules and power struggles.

Andrews will voice the character of Lady Whistledown, an acid-tongued, anonymous gossip writer who causes havoc among the upper classes of early 1800s England with her social commentary and insults.

The series, to be developed by Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal") via her Shondaland production company, has received an eight-episode order from Netflix and is expected to debut in 2020. It was created by Chris Van Dusen, who will also executive produce alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers of Shondaland.