Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41

Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series “Elite,” has died, the country’s actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the union wrote in a statement Monday.

Ortega, son of Spanish actress Gloria Muñoz, was born in Madrid in 1983. He attended drama school in the Spanish capital, according to the union.

He then launched his more-than-two-decade-long on-screen career, appearing in Spanish-language films, such as 2000 drama “El Otro Barrio” (“The Other Side”) and 2008 horror fantasy “La raíz del mal.”

He appeared in several television series in Spain, before rising to international prominence after appearing in six episodes of Netflix’s “Elite.”

Ortega played a restaurant manager in the murder-mystery infused high school drama, which centers on wealthy students at a private school.

His most recent appearances were in drama series such as “The Countryside” (originally, “El Pueblo”) and “four estrellas.”

“You were a great man, humble, always smiling, generous, thoughtful… such a good colleague… Thank you, for everything,“ wrote his “Countryside” costar Ruth Diaz in an Instagram post.

“How good to share those months on El pueblo and to have been able to get to know you a little bit. You have gone too soon,” she added.

Ortega also worked on theater projects, including 2021 play “Ira,” which he wrote and then starred in alongside his mother, according to the Spanish Theatre in Madrid.

His cause of death has not been officially announced.