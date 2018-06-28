Julia Roberts says 'Hello' to Instagram, in her first social media post
Julia Roberts poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the gala for the new movie 'August, Osage County' during the Toronto International Film Festival, Monday evening, Sept. 9, 2013. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:49AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Julia Roberts is getting social.
The "Pretty Woman" star has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post. It's a photo of her sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love." She captioned the photo, "Hello."
The 50-year-old Oscar winner does not have a Twitter or Facebook account.