Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft collapses backstage
This March 2, 2014, file photo shows Lorna Luft at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Singer Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, collapsed backstage after a concert in London, Friday, March 9, 2018, and was rushed to the hospital, where she was undergoing tests, a representative said. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 4:47PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 10, 2018 5:01PM EST
LONDON -- Singer Lorna Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, has collapsed backstage after a concert in London and was rushed to the hospital, where she was undergoing tests.
The singer's representative Victoria Varela says the 65-year-old Luft collapsed on Friday night. The representative's says the singer's husband had been concerned that she was forgetting lyrics and a monologue.
The representative says Luft has been in remission from breast cancer, which she has been battling for six years.