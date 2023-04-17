Judy Blume makes her support for the trans community clear
Judy Blume has responded to comments she made about fellow author J.K. Rowling to make her support for the trans community clear.
In an interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times, Blume was reportedly asked about the backlash Rowling has faced over her views on gender identity.
The "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" author said: "I love her. I am behind her 100 per cent as I watch from afar."
The Sunday Times had reported that Blume was "referring to the abuse Rowling has received for speaking up in defence of women's sex-based rights," but Blume took to Twitter on Sunday to clear things up.
"I wholly support the trans community. My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer — or person — who has been harassed online," she wrote.
Blume continued, "I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bulls---."
Blume has spoken out against a wave of recent book bans in the US, some over literature that references identity, "Protecting your children means educating them and aiming them with knowledge, and reading and supporting what they want to read," she told Variety.
BREAKING | Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house
The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City said.
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
FIRST PERSON | I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son
Faith Karimi has lived in the U.S. for two decades but still feels a conflict between her race and her nationality.
BREAKING | SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fuelling.
Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years
A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Ottawa seeks better reporting on environmental emergencies after Kearl oilsands leak
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is taking the first step toward an improved reporting process for environmental emergencies following a leak of wastewater from an oilsands mine in Alberta that wasn't made public for nine months.
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
Indigenous people more likely to be hospitalized with influenza: study
Indigenous groups are disproportionately impacted by influenza in numerous countries worldwide, including Canada, according to the first study to measure this issue on such a wide scale.
'Gross mismanagement' sparking shortage of RCMP 911 operators, union leader says
A shortage of RCMP 911 operators is increasingly worrisome, according to the union representative for emergency dispatchers she says are overworked and under-compensated countrywide.
Coroners inquest into B.C. man's death begins after nearly 8 years
The BC Coroners Service is set to begin a public inquest Monday into the death of a Sunshine Coast man after a violent altercation with Vancouver police.
G7 diplomats reject Chinese, North Korean, Russian aggression
Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a tough stance on China's increasing threats to Taiwan and on North Korea's unchecked tests of long-range missiles, while building momentum on ways to boost support for Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion.
-
Italian police scoop up 2 tons of cocaine bobbing in sea
Italian police scooped up two tons of cocaine, wrapped in protective plastic and bobbing in the sea off eastern Sicily, authorities said Monday.
Trump's House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA's turf
Republicans upset with Donald Trump's indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf partly by falsely portraying New York City as a place overrun by crime.
Next week's Trump assault and defamation trial in NYC won't be delayed, judge says
A federal judge on Monday denied for a second time former President Donald Trump's request to delay an assault and defamation trial set to begin next week in New York.
Substitute teacher fired after she 'encouraged students to fight each other,' Texas school district says
A substitute teacher in north Texas was fired after she "encouraged students to fight each other during class," the Mesquite Independent School District said.
Trudeau urges caution to ensure foreign influence registry doesn't target diasporas
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging caution in the face of growing calls for Canada to adopt a registry to track foreign influence efforts.
Liberals, Tories must publish fundraiser venues despite concerns: Elections Canada
Elections Canada is insisting that regulated fundraising events be publicly advertised with precise locations, despite safety concerns raised by the Liberal government and Conservative Opposition.
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
COVID-19 pandemic stalled progress on eliminating tuberculosis among Inuit: officials
Nunavut's health minister says the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted efforts to eliminate tuberculosis in Inuit communities, and questions remain over whether targets to stamp out the disease can be met.
-
Indigenous people more likely to be hospitalized with influenza: study
Indigenous groups are disproportionately impacted by influenza in numerous countries worldwide, including Canada, according to the first study to measure this issue on such a wide scale.
BREAKING | SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fuelling.
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
Elon Musk's SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship.
Norse colonists in Greenland imported North American timber longer than suspected: study
New research has provided a clue into the extent that Norse colonists on Greenland used imported timber from not just northern Europe but also North America.
Emma Watson marks her 33rd birthday with very personal Instagram post
Emma Watson has marked her 33rd birthday with a personal Instagram post after taking a step back from the public eye.
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies
Without citing a reason, the Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday.
McDonald's USA is upgrading its burgers
McDonald's, which has been focusing on upgrading its core items to boost sales, is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.
Wall Street holds steady as earnings season kicks into gear
Stocks on Wall Street are drifting Monday at the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season.
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies
Without citing a reason, the Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday.
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, bridal industry pioneer, dies at 99
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a bridal industry pioneer and Holocaust survivor who decided over a half century ago that brides deserved better than cookie-cutter dresses, has died in Manhattan. She was 99.
FIRST PERSON | I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son
Faith Karimi has lived in the U.S. for two decades but still feels a conflict between her race and her nationality.
Injuries to NBA stars Giannis, Ja dim start of postseason
Injuries to some of the NBA's top stars has dimmed the start of this postseason with title hopes possibly fading just as quickly depending on how bad they're hurt.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship gold
Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick in leading the U.S. to a 6-3 gold-medal victory over Canada at the world women's hockey championship on Sunday.
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.