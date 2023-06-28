Judge dismisses Hans Niemann’s US$100 million lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, among others, in chess cheating scandal

Carlsen competes during the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland on the Grand Chess Tour 2023, in Warsaw, Poland on May 21. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto/Getty Images) Carlsen competes during the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland on the Grand Chess Tour 2023, in Warsaw, Poland on May 21. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social