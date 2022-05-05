Judge dismisses defamation lawsuit brought by family of fallen Marine against Alec Baldwin
A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in which the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan claimed defamation and negligence, according to court documents.
The sisters and widow of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum sued the actor in January after he made comments on Instagram about one family member's presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The McCollums failed to prove the court has personal jurisdiction over Baldwin's actions, according to the order from Nancy D. Freudenthal, a federal judge in the District of Wyoming.
The lawsuit had claimed: "Venue is proper in the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming ... because a substantial part of the events or omissions giving rise to these claims occurred in Jackson, Teton County, Wyoming."
Freudenthal, in the dismissal order, writes that Baldwin is from New York and has never done business in Wyoming.
"The allegedly tortious conduct by Mr. Baldwin in New York, by way of posting a photo and content on his own Instagram feed, was not deliberately directed at an audience in Wyoming, thus any allegation that it was intended to harm plaintiffs primarily or particularly in Wyoming is insufficient for personal jurisdiction," the judge writes.
Attorney Dennis Postiglione said the family plans to refile the lawsuit "in a jurisdiction where Baldwin can be held accountable for his horrible conduct."
Luke Nikas, attorney for Baldwin, welcomed the decision.
"This is a significant step toward the complete dismissal of the lawsuit, which seeks to punish Mr. Baldwin for expressing his political opinion," he said.
Rylee McCollum was one of 13 U.S. service members killed August 26, 2021, during a suicide bomber attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
After his death, a GoFundMe account was started for his widow, Jiennah McCollum, "and her soon-to-be-born daughter," the suit says. Baldwin heard about the GoFundMe account and sent US$5,000 to the Marine's sister, Roice McCollum, for Jiennah and her child as what he called "a tribute to a fallen soldier," according to the suit.
On January 3, Roice "posted a photo of a crowd of demonstrators at the Washington Monument on her Instagram page in anticipation of the January 6, 2022, one-year anniversary of her attendance at the Washington, D.C. demonstration," the suit said.
On January 6, 2021, hundreds of supporters of then-president Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest Congress certifying the results of the 2020 election. Many rioters pushed aside barricades and law enforcement officers to breach the building, storming some of the most hallowed chambers of American democracy and setting off shock waves of violence and division across the country. The consequences of that day continue to reverberate.
When Baldwin saw Roice's post ahead of the 1-year anniversary, he began to message her on Instagram, according to the lawsuit.
"When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn't know you were a January 6th rioter," Baldwin said, according to the suit.
Roice "was never detained, arrested, charged with or convicted of any crime associated with her attendance at the January 6, 2021, event in Washington, D.C.," the lawsuit said.
She responded to Baldwin, according to the suit, that, "Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I've already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!"
Baldwin responded, the lawsuit says, with, "I don't think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck."
Approximately 20 minutes after Baldwin posted Roice's "Instagram feed," she "began to get hostile, aggressive, hateful messages from Baldwin's followers," the suit alleges.
Baldwin's Instagram post that he later deleted said, "Lots of Trumpsters chiming in here with the current cry that the attack on the Capitol was a protest, (a more peaceful form of which got a lot of other protestors imprisoned) and an exercise in democracy. That's bullsh*t."
His post continued and said, "I did some research. I found, on IG, that this woman [Roice McCollum] is the brother (sic) of one of the men who was killed," in Kabul Afghanistan.
"I offered to send her sister-in-law [Jiennah McCollum] some $ as a tribute to her late brother, his widow and their child. Which I did. As a tribute to a fallen soldier. Then I find this. Truth is stranger than fiction," his post added.
The suit says Baldwin, "unequivocally understood that by forwarding Roice's Instagram feed to 2.4 million like-minded followers and posting his commentary would result in the onslaught of threats and hatred that it did."
Hours after Baldwin's post, Lance's other sister, Cheyenne, and his widow, Jiennah, began receiving "hateful messages and even death threats," according to the suit.
"Neither Cheyenne nor Jiennah" were in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, the suit added.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
What's next in the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court leak investigation?
Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an 'egregious breach of trust' in the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first-hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How drones and 3D-printed weapon technology are revolutionizing the battlefield in Ukraine
As Russia shifts its tactics in Ukraine, opting for less manpower and more powerful weapons, drone technology is revolutionizing the way Ukrainian troops can fight back.
Hedman's four points leads Lightning over Leafs in Game 2 to even first-round series
Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for the first four-point playoff game of his career as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday to even their first-round NHL playoff series 1-1.
Canada
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
-
Firefighters say recognition of cancer risk is tough battle, especially in Quebec
Each province and territory has its own list of cancers that are presumed to be linked to firefighting because workers' compensation legislation is not federally enacted. Firefighters in certain provinces have it better than others, and some want that to change.
-
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
-
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
-
Ford marks day 1 of Ontario election with rally in Etobicoke
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford wrapped up the first day of Ontario’s 2022 election campaign with a rally in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Spain arrests Ukrainian politician-blogger
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Spanish authorities have arrested a Ukrainian politician-blogger accused of treason in his home country.
-
Ukraine repels some attacks but combat rages at Mariupol steel mill
Ukrainian forces said Thursday they repelled Russian attacks in the east and recaptured some territory, even as Moscow moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country.
-
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first-hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
-
What's next in the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court leak investigation?
Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an 'egregious breach of trust' in the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.
-
Cawthorn addresses video released by opposition group showing him naked in bed 'being crass'
An opposition group that is actively campaigning against U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has released a video clip appearing to show the North Carolina Republican naked in bed and, as Cawthorn described it, 'being crass with a friend' and 'acting foolish.'
-
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
-
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
-
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Health
-
Youth eating disorder hospitalizations rise during COVID-19 pandemic: CIHI
New data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows a spike in the rate of youth hospitalized for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
First evidence expected to be heard today in sex assault trial of Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Mattea Roach wins 22nd 'Jeopardy!' match; earnings hit US$534K
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 22nd match Wednesday night.
-
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
Business
-
Financial intelligence agency highlights criminal risks of underground banking
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that unregistered money-transfer services are ripe for abuse by criminals trying to launder cash and fund terrorist activities.
-
Rising interest rates in U.S. will hinder foreign economies
When the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates — as it did Wednesday — the impact doesn't stop with U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world. The impacts abroad range from higher borrowing costs to depreciating currencies.
-
Canadian shoppers shift to discount stores, No Name brand amid high inflation: Loblaw
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
The mint's one-kilo platinum coin expected to fetch pretty penny at auction
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a collection of bejewelled coins, including a one-kilogram platinum piece adorned with hundreds of diamonds.
Sports
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
-
Smith shuts door as Oilers stomp Kings in Game 2
Mike Smith bounced back with a 30-save shutout and the Edmonton Oilers blanked the L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2 of their first-round NHL playoff series on Wednesday.
-
Hedman's four points leads Lightning over Leafs in Game 2 to even first-round series
Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for the first four-point playoff game of his career as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday to even their first-round NHL playoff series 1-1.
Autos
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.