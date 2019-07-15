

The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- A federal court hearing for R&B singer R. Kelly has been pushed back a day and will instead be held Tuesday when the singer was expected to be arraigned.

Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York. According to a judge's order they'll discuss the details Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly is expected in court.

The 52-year-old was arrested last week on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A federal indictment was also unsealed in New York that charges him with racketeering and sex-related crimes.

Kelly remains in federal custody. Federal prosecutors want him to stay there, arguing he's dangerous and a flight risk.

His attorney denies the allegations.