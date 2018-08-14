

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- A New York judge cites the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood and says a lawsuit against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet publicly filed the written ruling Tuesday in Manhattan. The decision was dated Monday.

The ruling pertained to a lawsuit filed last year against Weinstein by aspiring actress Kadian Noble.

Weinstein denies any wrongdoing.

Noble says Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act after pretending interest in her career.

Sweet said meeting a world-renowned film producer carries value for an aspiring actress. He cited the long history of the casting couch.

Sweet dismissed Weinstein's brother from the lawsuit.