Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit
In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends his arraignment in court, in New York. Weinstein's lawyers want a New York court to throw out sexual assault charges against him. (Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:12AM EDT
NEW YORK -- A New York judge cites the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood and says a lawsuit against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.
U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet publicly filed the written ruling Tuesday in Manhattan. The decision was dated Monday.
The ruling pertained to a lawsuit filed last year against Weinstein by aspiring actress Kadian Noble.
Weinstein denies any wrongdoing.
Noble says Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act after pretending interest in her career.
Sweet said meeting a world-renowned film producer carries value for an aspiring actress. He cited the long history of the casting couch.
Sweet dismissed Weinstein's brother from the lawsuit.