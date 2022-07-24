Jordan Peele's 'Nope' debuts at No. 1 with US$44 million
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' debuts at No. 1 with US$44 million
Jordan Peele's UFO thriller "Nope" topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theatres with an estimated US$44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday. Though it doesn't come close to the $71 million debut of "Us," it is still significantly impressive for an original, R-rated film -- and the biggest of the pandemic for an original screenplay.
"Nope," which opened on 3,785 theatres in the U.S. and Canada, is the most expensive film Peele has made to date with a reported $68 million production budget, not accounting for marketing and promotion costs. "Us" cost around $20 million to produce, while "Get Out" was made for only $4.5 million. Both films ultimately made over $255 million worldwide.
Critics were largely positive about "Nope," which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and pays homage to UFO films like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Signs," and is currently resting at 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
"It's a great number," said Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution. "It's amazing how broadly it's playing too."
"Jordan Peele crafted an incredible film," Orr added. "And it is absolutely something that should be seen on the big screen."
The film got off to a strong start with $6.4 million from Thursday previews. By the end of Friday, it had grossed $19.3 million. About 68 per cent of the opening weekend audience was between the ages of 18 and 34, which is the "sweet spot" for a horror film. Audiences were also quite diverse according to exit polls, reporting 35 per cent Caucasian, 33 per cent Black, 20 per cent Hispanic and eight per cent Asian.
And many chose to experience "Nope" in IMAX, which accounted for about $5.2 million of its first weekend earnings.
"It's incredibly gratifying to see a visionary like Jordan Peele, who represents a new generation of filmmakers, use our technology in pioneering ways and create an experience meant to be seen in IMAX," said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond.
Word of mouth is going to be critical in the coming weeks for "Nope," which begins its international rollout on Aug. 12.
"An opening weekend for a Jordan Peele film is not the right metric. We have to see where it is a month from now," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "'Nope' could have solid, long-term playability as the word gets out. One need only look at 'Elvis' to see that a film doesn't have to open huge to be a big success."
"Nope" knocked "Thor: Love and Thunder" to second place in its third weekend. The Disney and Marvel blockbuster starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman added $22.1 million, bringing its global total to $598.2 million.
Universal's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" landed in third place with $17.7 million in its fourth weekend. The animated pic has made $640.3 million globally.
The Sony-released adaptation of the bestseller "Where the Crawdads Sing," meanwhile, is enjoying a modest second weekend drop. The film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones added an estimated $10.3 million from 3,650 locations. It's now grossed $38.3 million domestically.
Paramount's "Top Gun: Maverick" rounded out the top five in its ninth weekend with an additional $10 million. Earlier this week it surpassed "The Avengers" to become ninth biggest domestic release of all time with its total now sitting at $635.6 million.
In limited release, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" continued its expansion and made $846,950 from 590 theatres.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
1. "Nope," $44 million.
2. "Thor: Love and Thunder," 22.1 million.
3. "Minions: The Rise of Gru," $17.7 million.
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing," $10.3 million.
5. "Top Gun: Maverick," $10 million.
6. "Elvis," $6.3 million.
7. "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," $3.9 million.
8. "The Black Phone," $3.5 million.
9. "Jurassic World Dominion," $3 million.
10. "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," $1.4 million.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
A timeline of previous papal visits to Canada
As Pope Francis travels to Canada, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years, CTVNews.ca looks back at other historical visits by a former head of the Catholic Church.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offers
Rogers Communications Inc. was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus, the company said in a document released late Friday.
Canada
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
A timeline of previous papal visits to Canada
As Pope Francis travels to Canada, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years, CTVNews.ca looks back at other historical visits by a former head of the Catholic Church.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'Forging of a new future:' Canadian cardinal on Pope's historic Canada visit
Joining Pope Francis during his tour of Canada is Cardinal Michael Czerny, who will be participating in his first papal trip. Czerny sat down for an exclusive interview with CTV National News to discuss what he expects the trip to accomplish.
-
Residential school survivors in Kamloops feel hopeful, despite the Pope skipping their community
During his historic trip to Canada, Pope Francis will visit several significant sites, but there are other important locations being omitted such as the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
-
One person arrested during protest in support of Dutch farmers in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say one person was arrested after a group of vehicles attempted to enter the downtown core and refused to leave during a vehicle-based protest in solidarity with Dutch farmers.
World
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets
Russian defence ministry officials on Sunday insisted that an airstrike on the port of Odessa -- less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from there -- had hit only military targets.
-
Russia's foreign minister visits Egypt amid Ukraine war
Russia's top diplomat Lavrov was in Cairo for talks Sunday with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break the diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Border delays plague travellers from U.K. to France as summer holidays begin
Truck drivers and travellers seeking to cross from the U.K. into France faced major disruptions and long waiting times for a third day Sunday on the weekend that kicks off the summer holidays for many British families.
-
UN envoy condemns Yemen attack that killed child, wounded 10
The U.N. envoy for Yemen on Sunday condemned suspected rebel shelling of a residential neighborhood in the southwestern city of Taiz the previous day that killed at least one child and wounded 10.
-
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Politics
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh 'optimistic' following first visit to N.W.T.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident there are tangible solutions to challenges facing the North following his first trip to the Northwest Territories.
-
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
-
Third official Conservative party leadership debate happening Aug. 3
The third official debate of the Conservative party leadership race has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Ottawa, with plans to see the participating contenders square off in both English and French. The decision to go ahead with the debate now—with just weeks to go before all ballots have to be submitted—has been met with resistance from two of the five remaining candidates.
Health
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Advocates say Canada should commit $1.2 billion to fight against AIDS, TB and malaria
Advocacy groups working to end extreme poverty say they hope Canada will use an upcoming international AIDS conference in Montreal to commit new funding for a global organization that fights AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
-
As Catholic hospitals grow, reproductive health care options dwindle in some U.S. states
Even as numerous Republican-governed states push for sweeping bans on abortion, there is a coinciding surge of concern in some Democratic-led states that options for reproductive health care are dwindling due to expansion of Catholic hospital networks.
Sci-Tech
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI
The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.
-
China launches one of 2 lab modules to join space station
China has launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbiting space station.
Entertainment
-
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' debuts at No. 1 with US$44 million
Jordan Peele's UFO thriller 'Nope' topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated US$44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday. Though it doesn't come close to the $71 million debut of 'Us,' it is still significantly impressive for an original, R-rated film -- and the biggest of the pandemic for an original screenplay.
-
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel at Comic-Con
Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — set to 'No Woman No Cry' — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.
-
Ryan Gosling received a sign from the universe to play Ken in the 'Barbie' film
The premiere of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' is still a year away, and yet Ryan Gosling has found a way to turn every press appearance into an excuse to wax poetic about his upcoming role as the plastic boy-toy Ken.
Business
-
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
-
Border delays plague travellers from U.K. to France as summer holidays begin
Truck drivers and travellers seeking to cross from the U.K. into France faced major disruptions and long waiting times for a third day Sunday on the weekend that kicks off the summer holidays for many British families.
-
Brexit blamed for delays as British truckers and travelers face gridlock at Dover
Brexit has contributed to travellers being stuck in gridlock at the start of the summer holidays at the port of Dover, French and U.K. officials have said, as a war of words escalates between the two countries over hours-long delays at the border.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Attorney wins Ernest Hemingway contest in Key West tradition
Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest crowns a winner.
Sports
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
-
Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns
Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
Autos
-
Hyundai exec vows to improve company's safety track record
Clogged oil ports, electrical shorts and leaks of brake fluid are only some of the safety problems that have caused multiple fires and forced Hyundai and Kia to recall millions of vehicles in the past seven years. Now, Hyundai, has promoted its North American safety chief to global status -- an implicit acknowledgment by the company that it needs to address safety in a more robust way.
-
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.