Joni Mitchell has won the best historical album Grammy for "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)."

She shares the award with fellow compilation producer Patrick Milligan and mastering engineer Bernie Grundman.

Many of the Grammy categories with Canadian nominees are being handed out in a webcast hosted by LeVar Burton live streaming on YouTube.

Justin Bieber leads the Canadian contenders with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single "Peaches," which he recorded with Toronto's Daniel Caesar.

His newest full-length release "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," is in the running for album of the year, another top category.

The Grammys announced Friday that Bieber would also perform.

