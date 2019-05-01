Jonas Brothers to play Toronto, Vancouver on 40-city comeback tour
In this Aug. 11, 2013 file photo, from left, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the musical group Jonas Brothers arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:52AM EDT
TORONTO - The Jonas Brothers have announced a new 40-city comeback tour that includes two Canadian dates.
Live Nation announced Wednesday that the pop trio's first headline tour in almost a decade will hit Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 23 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Oct. 11.
The brothers' Happiness Begins tour, with guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, begins in Miami on Aug. 7 and ends Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.
The Jonas Brothers have also launched pre-orders for their first album since 2009, also called "Happiness Begins," after various individual projects.