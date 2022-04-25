Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy

Mark Twain Prize recipient Jon Stewart is introduced at the start of the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Mark Twain Prize recipient Jon Stewart is introduced at the start of the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy

Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.

