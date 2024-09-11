Entertainment

    • Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge

    Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File) Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)
    Share
    NASHVILLE, Tenn -

    Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.

    Police say the encounter happened Tuesday on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

    The Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.

    Video that was posted to YouTube but later removed showed the assistant talking to the woman. The Grammy-winning front man slowly approached, waved to the woman and joined in the conversation.

    Eventually the woman turned around to face the two, and they helped her over the railing to safety. Bon Jovi talked to the woman and hugged her.

    Representatives for Bon Jovi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News