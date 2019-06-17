Dance Moms alum and YouTuber JoJo Siwa has had her Claire’s makeup kit recalled after it tested positive for asbestos.

The Nickelodeon star posted a video on YouTube Saturday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall on her makeup kit collaboration with Claire’s, apologizing to her fans.

“I just want to let everyone know that, no matter what, safety is myself and Nickelodeon’s number one priority in everything,” Siwa said in the video.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement and tweeted a warning on June 6 that consumers who had bought the products from Claire’s should stop using them immediately.

This is the latest recall for makeup from Claire’s, after an April warning from Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said three unrelated products tested positive for asbestos as well.