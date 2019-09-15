

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto International Film Festival capped off with a surprise win for Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit," which picked up the People's Choice prize on Sunday, putting a global spotlight on the Nazi satire ahead of awards season.

The film, set during the Second World War, follows a German boy as he grapples with the reasons his mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson and director Waititi as a cartoonish version of Adolf Hitler who's the boy's imaginary friend.

"Jojo Rabbit" was a hot topic of conversation at the festival, driven partly by its mixed reception from film critics. It currently holds a 52 out of 100 score on Metacritic, which tallies reviews. Some suggested portraying Nazis as buffoons fell out of step with the current social climate.

The $15,000 People's Choice prize is sponsored by Grolsch. The honour is often a predictor of Academy Award success.

Several previous People's Choice winners have gone on to pick up the best-picture Academy Award, including last year's "Green Book," "12 Years a Slave," "The King's Speech" and "Slumdog Millionaire."

Even People's Choice picks that grab the top Oscar often wind up major players in the awards race. Recent winners "La La Land," "Room" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" all scooped up trophies at other major awards events, including the Golden Globes.

"Jojo Rabbit" beat out Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," the first runner up, and Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite."

Other winners on Sunday included Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's "The Platform," which picked up the Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award. The futuristic classism allegory is set inside a prison where each inmate awaits their daily meal that descends from the upper levels of the building -- each prisoner taking their share of the meal before the cell below them gets whatever scraps are left over.

And Syrian-born Feras Fayyad's "The Cave" won the Grolsch People's Choice Documentary Award. The two-year project had Fayyad returning to his wartorn homeland to follow a team of female doctors who spend their lives dedicated to treating casualties in an underground hospital.

The $30,000 Canada Goose Award for best Canadian feature film went to Sophie Deraspe's "Antigone," a modern take on Sophocles' Greek tragedy set in Montreal. The Riviere-du-Loup, Que,-raised director's film was praised by critics, with many pointing out newcomer Nahema Ricci's first role as a standout.

Oualid Mouaness' "1982" won the NETPAC Award, selected by a jury from the Network for the Promotion of Asian Pacific Cinema.

The $15,000 City of Toronto Award for best Canadian first feature film went to Matthew Rankin's "The Twentieth Century," a comically fictional take on the bizarre life of Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King.

On TIFF's official Twitter account, many of the winners sent video clips acknowledging their accolades. Some were especially unusual.

Rankin shot a brief message acknowledging his win as he stood in a graveyard.

"I'm so completely humbled and discombobulated by it," he said of "Twentieth Century" picking up the prize.

"To all the beautiful and spiritual people with whom I collaborate, I'm just so grateful."

Lasse Linder accepted the best $10,000 short film award for "All Cats Are Grey in the Dark" while two cats who appeared in the film played nearby. He thanked them last.

"They really trusted me in making this film," Linder said.

The $10,000 best Canadian short film was award to Chloe Robichaud's "Delphine" and best short. Both short prizes are presented by IWC Schaffhausen.