Johnny Depp thanks his 'loyal and unwavering supporters' on new TikTok account

Johnny Depp is thanking his fans for sticking by his side during the recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor joined TikTok with a note to his devoted followers, writing that he's ready to "move forward" now that the trial has concluded.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared," he wrote.

He continued: "And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD"

Last week, Depp scored a legal victory after a jury found both him and Heard liable for defamation.

Depp had sued Heard for US$50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Depp was not named in the article, he claimed it cost him lucrative acting roles. Heard countersued her ex-husband for $100 million over statements Depp's attorney made about her abuse claims.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which were reduced by the judge to $350,000, due to a cap on punitive damages in the state of Virginia, where the trial took place. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

During the trial, Depp supporters were vocal on social media, including TikTok, and on the scene in Virginia, where many waited outside for a glimpse of the actor during the proceedings.

Heard said in a statement that she was "heartbroken" over the verdict.

On Tuesday, following news of Depp's new TikTok account, a spokesperson for Heard said, "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is...be afraid to stand up and speak out."

David Shane, a spokesman for Heard, has said she plans to appeal the verdict.

Meanwhile, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, a breakout star of sorts during the trial, has been promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick, the firm said in a statement.

"Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner," said the law firm.

Vasquez said in a statement that she is "delighted" over the partnership.