Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use: Amber Heard
Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use, his ex-wife Amber Heard testified Thursday.
Heard was back on the witness stand to defend herself against her ex-husband's libel allegations.
Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.
Heard told jurors about photos she took of Depp starting in 2013 in which he was passed out. She said she took the photos because Depp couldn't remember what he'd done when he was drunk, and denied what had occurred while he was blacked out.
"He wouldn't remember, or he would deny it. There was no one to back me up," she said.
Heard has testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Depp, typically when he was drunk or high on drugs. Depp has denied ever hitting her, but Heard's lawyers have said his denials lack credibility in part because he can't remember what he's done when he blacks out.
Depp has said Heard greatly exaggerates his drinking, and that he tolerates his liquor well. Friends, family and employees of Depp have taken the stand and backed up his contention.
But Heard said that's part of the problem: She said Depp has a team around him that cleans him up when he gets sick, and enables him to go about his business without acknowledging the consequences of his drinking.
Heard is expected to be on the stand all day Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
Queen to miss traditional royal garden party season
Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario decrease to 1,676, another 32 deaths reported
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario has dropped to 1,676 as the province reports another 32 deaths due to the disease.
Firefighters say recognition of cancer risk is tough battle, especially in Quebec
Each province and territory has its own list of cancers that are presumed to be linked to firefighting because workers' compensation legislation is not federally enacted. Firefighters in certain provinces have it better than others, and some want that to change.
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
Heavy rain and floods in Afghanistan kill 22, destroy hundreds of homes
Heavy rain and flooding has killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis, a disaster management official said on Thursday.
AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard U.S. dams
More than 2,200 dams built upstream from homes or communities are in poor condition across the U.S., likely endangering lives if they were to fail, according to an Associated Press analysis.
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, but he said he didn't expect the 10-week-old conflict to "drag on this way."
Ukraine updates: Ukrainian officer urges evacuation of wounded
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: A Ukrainian officer leading the defense of the last bulwark of the strategic city of Mariupol has urged the global community to pressure Russia to allow the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers.
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Youth eating disorder hospitalizations rise during COVID-19 pandemic: CIHI
New data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows a spike in the rate of youth hospitalized for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA safely departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
First evidence expected to be heard today in sex assault trial of Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Mattea Roach wins 22nd 'Jeopardy!' match; earnings hit US$534K
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 22nd match Wednesday night.
US$6.5 billion raised at donors' conference for Ukraine
War-ravaged Ukraine received pledges for US$6.5 billion more in humanitarian aid Thursday at an international donor's conference in Warsaw that sought to get Ukrainians urgent help while still planning for the country's post-war reconstruction.
Bank of England raises key rate to highest level in 13 years
The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to the highest level in 13 years on Thursday as policymakers around the world combat inflation fuelled by high energy prices, Russia's war in Ukraine and lingering concerns about COVID-19.
Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy over Ukraine
Across Europe, rising energy prices are testing the resolve of ordinary consumers and business owners who are caught between the continent's dependence on cheap Russian energy and its revulsion over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.
Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.
3 million ticket requests for World Cup final in Qatar
FIFA has received 3 million ticket requests for the World Cup final in Qatar and high demand to attend some of its biggest group-stage games, even as issues linger about the tiny Persian Gulf nation's ability to accommodate fans.
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.