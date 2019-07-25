

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - John Travolta has joined the lineup for this year's Fan Expo Canada.

Organizers say the actor will be at the event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Aug. 25.

The "Grease" and "Pulp Fiction" star will be available for photo opportunities.

Fans will also be able to buy his autograph via a lottery system.

Travolta is promoting a new movie, "The Fanatic," which hits theatres Aug. 30.

Fred Durst of the band Limp Bizkit directed and co-wrote the drama, which stars Travolta as a film fan who stalks his favourite action hero.