John Travolta joins Fan Expo Canada lineup
John Travolta attends the 2019 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at 3Labs in Culver City, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Shotwell - Invision
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:40PM EDT
TORONTO - John Travolta has joined the lineup for this year's Fan Expo Canada.
Organizers say the actor will be at the event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Aug. 25.
The "Grease" and "Pulp Fiction" star will be available for photo opportunities.
Fans will also be able to buy his autograph via a lottery system.
Travolta is promoting a new movie, "The Fanatic," which hits theatres Aug. 30.
Fred Durst of the band Limp Bizkit directed and co-wrote the drama, which stars Travolta as a film fan who stalks his favourite action hero.