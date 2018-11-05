

CTVNews.ca Staff





Is John Cena the next Captain America? That’s what some fans are hoping after a cryptic Instagram post.

The wrestler and actor fanned the flames of speculation earlier this week, posting an image of the iconic shield to his Instagram account without comment.

Cena, a noted fan of all things geek, has been rumoured for several comic book movies roles over the years, most notably for the lead role in DC’s upcoming film “Shazam!”

The post comes at the perfect time to fuel the rumour mill, as the Marvel universe looks set for some major changes.

With the shocking end of “Avengers: Infinity War” and many of the series’ major stars with contracts coming to an end, the fates of many fan-favourite characters are in question.

Current Cap actor Chris Evans is rumoured to be on his way out from the series, after tweeting an emotional message following the wrap of the fourth Avengers movie.

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans has since backtracked on the tweet, leaving fans wondering what fate Steve Rogers faces when “Avengers 4” releases next year.

As for Cena, the post may have been his attempt to campaign for the role, or it may be just another example of the star riling up his fans.

“Welcome to my Instagram,” his Instagram biography reads. “These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

In the past he has posted images of franchises like He-Man, G.I. Joe and Watchmen that have prompted similar fan response.