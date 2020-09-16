"Saturday Night Live" has found its Joe Biden.

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL," NBC announced Wednesday.

The variety series will return just in time to mock the 2020 presidential election when it debuts on October 3.

"SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season, its 46th on television. It'll be the first time "SNL" has aired from Studio 8H since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.