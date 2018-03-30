Jim Carrey believes his latest artistic rendering of U.S. President Donald Trump is worthy of early admission to the prestigious National Portrait Gallery, according to a tweet from the Canadian-born comic.

In Carrey’s latest presidential painting, Trump is seen in a blue fuzzy bathrobe with his mouth agape in front of an ice cream sundae. In one hand, an ice cream scoop. The other appears to be caressing his exposed nipple. The piece is titled, “You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?”

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

Carrey has previously painted images of the 45th U.S. president in a Wizard of Oz motif, complete with witch’s garb and two flying monkeys that some have said resemble his eldest sons. Others have depicted Trump bathing in sewage, and laying on top of a blonde woman in bed with a half-eaten burger in the foreground.

"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

Carrey previously sparked controversy with a painting resembling White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The accompanying tweet referred to the subject as a “Monstrous” and a “so-called Christian.”