Jim Carrey believes his latest artistic rendering of U.S. President Donald Trump is worthy of early admission to the prestigious National Portrait Gallery, according to a tweet from the Canadian-born comic.

In Carrey’s latest presidential painting, Trump is seen in a blue fuzzy bathrobe with his mouth agape in front of an ice cream sundae. In one hand, an ice cream scoop. The other appears to be caressing his exposed nipple. The piece is titled, “You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?”

Carrey has previously painted images of the 45th U.S. president in a Wizard of Oz motif, complete with witch’s garb and two flying monkeys that some have said resemble his eldest sons. Others have depicted Trump bathing in sewage, and laying on top of a blonde woman in bed with a half-eaten burger in the foreground.

Carrey previously sparked controversy with a painting resembling White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The accompanying tweet referred to the subject as a “Monstrous” and a “so-called Christian.”