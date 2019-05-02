

Relaxnews





Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden star in "Sonic the Hedgehog," a live-action and CGI hybrid movie about renegade speed freak and planet-saving blue blaze Sonic the Hedgehog.

With "Ace Ventura" and "Dumb and Dumber" lead Carrey as longtime Sonic rival Dr. Robotnik, Schwartz ("Parks & Recreation," "DuckTales") gives voice to the title character. James Marsden of "X-Men" and "Westworld" plays Sonic's ally in the local police force.

In the film, the Sega video game mascot finds himself linked to massive power outages. The cause: his incredible turn of speed.

Hence Robotnik's involvement as an unhinged mastermind brought in by the military, tasked with capturing Sonic before another crippling electrical event.

However, when police officer and Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski (Marsden) gets there first, he buddies up with Sonic to stop Robotnik achieving world domination.

Trailers for May's highly anticipated "Detective Pikachu," which based on Nintendo's own long-running hit video game franchise, had contained a dash or two of nightmare fuel thanks to the faux-realism of several Pokémon, in particular Mr. Mime. "Sonic the Hedgehog" makes its own contributions to uncanny valley, thanks to the faux-realistic proportions of Sonic's face, body, hands and legs.

Sonic made his debut in a 1991 video game and has since starred in over three dozen other franchise entries, including a team-up with Nintendo mascot Mario for a sequence of Olympic Games titles.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" is co-produced by Blur Studio, a special effects company whose co-founder Tim Miller directed Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool;" Reynolds will voice the title character in "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu."

i painted over a shot of the new sonic movie and it turned out a mix of classic and live action sonic lmao pic.twitter.com/RdJlXiY1ra — Aimée �� (@AimeeUeda) April 30, 2019