

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Comedian Jim Carrey said he felt blessed and heaped praise on Ariana Grande after he noticed the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer shared his quote about depression.

Over the past two years, Grande, 25, has been open about the trying experiences in her life.

In May 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside her concert in Manchester, England. Her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died from a suspected overdose in September and then she broke off her engagement to “Saturday Night Live” actor Pete Davidson.

The pop star broke down on stage last December and said she’d had “the worst year.” Last week, she even shared a screenshot of a brain scan on her Instagram story showing which areas appeared to be affected by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Then, on Saturday, Grande shared a black-and-white photo of the “Ace Ventura” actor overlaid with his comments about depression which he made during a TIFF Originals interview in 2017.

"Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,'" his quote read. "You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play."

She also posted that her first AOL instant messaging username had been “jimcarreyfan42” when she was in Grade 4. The Canadian actor didn’t let her heartfelt tribute go unnoticed.

“I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer,” he tweeted at her on Sunday.

“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the 'Deep Rest' concept," he wrote, before wishing her a “Happy Easter!”

The next day, Grande tweeted back: “I can’t process this or breathe hold on.” In another tweet she added,” "thank u so much for your kindness. i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me.”

The pop star thanked Carrey for taking the time to respond and called him “such an inspiration." Grande added that she "can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead."

i can’t process this or breathe hold on https://t.co/bsCCdCx39D — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019