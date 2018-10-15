

Jessica Mulroney is headed Down Under where her bestie Meghan Markle, who just announced she’s pregnant, will begin her trip across the South Pacific with Prince Harry… coincidence?

Maybe not.

Jessica’s husband, eTalk anchor and Your Morning host, Ben Mulroney are headed to Australia where he’s covering the Invictus Games for CTV and TSN. An Instagram story posted to Jessica Mulroney’s account appeared to showed the pair at the airport together.

And last week, the fashion stylist’s Insta story showed a promo still that read “Invictus Games coming to Australia” where she added “And so are we! See you on Next Week, Sydney!”

Mulroney, a stylist and wedding consultant, is reportedly offering her fashion expertise to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they kick off their 16-day overseas tour on Monday.

This has fuelled speculation from British media that Mulroney will even join the Royal couple during their trip.

This would make sense as Mulroney lent a helping hand to Markle with her wardrobe during her two-day tour in Ireland over the summer. And more recently, Mulroney reportedly helped Markle choose her outfits during her recent visit to the London’s Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibit, The Daily Mail reported.

A source also told the British newspaper that the Mulroneys are joining them in an “unofficial” capacity which means they are paying their own way there and aren’t a part of the 10-person paid team joining Markle.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The Times of London adds that that Markle may be changing her clothes at least three times a day and will be turning to Mulroney for help.

The Royals will have their hands full as their whirlwind tour includes cramming 76 events into two weeks as they make stops in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga.

On Tuesday, the Royals will make their first stop at the Sydney Opera House during their first official trip since getting hitched back in May.

One of their biggest events will be on Oct. 19, when Prince Harry will be at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games — a multi-sport event for wounded and injured military veterans. Last year, JessicaMulroney joined Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Markle has been close friends with Mulroney for years.

The pair spent a lot of time together as the “Suits” actor spent seven years filmed her USA Network show in Toronto, where the Mulroneys currently reside. The two became so close Mulroney’schildren were in Markle’s wedding party.



In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo in Windsor Castle, with Jessica Mulroney's children Brian Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney around Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Her five-year-old daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid and her seven-year-old twins, John and Brian, acted as page boys.

The two are hard to keep apart. After her wedding, Markle even snuck away to Toronto and visited her BFF during a three-day getaway.