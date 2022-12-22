Jessica Henwick talks making it, diversity and Nicolas Cage

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post US$250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.

Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death

Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.

  • The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities

    Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.

  • Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB

    As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.

