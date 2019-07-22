A popular television personality is seeking help on Instagram in finding his lost French bulldog Coco.

Jesse James, the motorcycle customizer who rose to prominence on shows like Monster Garage and Celebrity Apprentice, posted about his lost French bulldog on July 16. In an update Friday, he offered US$5,000 for her safe return.

On Saturday, he posted a picture of his two other dogs with a message remembering Coco.

“Things won’t be the same minus Coco keeping everyone in-line. It’s really crazy how attached we become to our dogs. Coco and I had such a strong connection. She followed me in the shop all day every day,” he wrote.

“I know we have several other dogs, but she was my number one. It’s a pretty hard pill to swallow, knowing I may never see her again.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❗️❗️COCO UPDATE❗️❗️Still no sign of her. We are still following up on yesterday’s possible sighting at the Stop & Shop. Nothing could be seen on Stop & Shop’s surveillance cameras. Checking other business’ cameras now. I really feel like somebody has her. I also know she only has eyes for me and won’t want to stay with anyone else. If you know anyone that got a Frenchy in the last 48 hours that is Not a puppy. Or anyone that visited the Newport Rhode Island area and found a dog. PLEASE CALL 888-269-0666 Offering a $2000 Cash Reward No Questions asked. I just want my little sidekick back. Thanks so much to everyone that is mobilizing and posting to help find her. #jessejames

A post shared by Jesse James (@popeofwelding) on