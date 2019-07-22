

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





A popular television personality is seeking help on Instagram in finding his lost French bulldog Coco.

Jesse James, the motorcycle customizer who rose to prominence on shows like Monster Garage and Celebrity Apprentice, posted about his lost French bulldog on July 16. In an update Friday, he offered US$5,000 for her safe return.

On Saturday, he posted a picture of his two other dogs with a message remembering Coco.

“Things won’t be the same minus Coco keeping everyone in-line. It’s really crazy how attached we become to our dogs. Coco and I had such a strong connection. She followed me in the shop all day every day,” he wrote.

“I know we have several other dogs, but she was my number one. It’s a pretty hard pill to swallow, knowing I may never see her again.”