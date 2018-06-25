'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend arrested in Vegas fight
In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 10:26PM EDT
LAS VEGAS -- Police and her lawyer say the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing a misdemeanour domestic battery charge in Las Vegas after a weekend fight.
Officer Laura Meltzer said Monday that Jennifer Harley of Las Vegas was arrested Sunday night after officers responded to a report of a man trying to pull a woman from a damaged vehicle near a crossroads southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.
Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, confirmed the arrest but said he could not immediately comment about the circumstances.
Meltzer says Ortiz-Magro was bleeding, that officers determined Harley was the aggressor and that the two had a domestic relationship.
Harley and Ortiz-Magro have a young daughter together.
Records show Harley was released from jail pending an initial court appearance.