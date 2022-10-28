Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social