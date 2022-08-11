Jerry Hall, Rupert Murdoch reach agreement on divorce

Fox News chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch and wife Jerry Hall attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Fox News chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch and wife Jerry Hall attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social