Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their "kind words" in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
In a short post to Instagram, where he shared a selfie reflecting some facial bruising, Renner wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Earlier on Tuesday, Samantha Mast, Renner's publicist, provided more details on the accident that landed Renner in the hospital, saying the actor was near his Nevada home, clearing driveways prior to the incident.
Renner was moving snow from his driveway on Sunday, so that his family members could depart his residence after they celebrated the holidays together, his representative added. Members of Renner's family were with him when the accident occurred.
"Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," Mast said a new statement released Tuesday evening. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."
'A TRAGIC ACCIDENT'
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said on Tuesday during a press conference that Renner was run over by his snowcat, a device to remove snow, after the machine started to roll away when he was not in the driver's seat. He was injured during an attempt to get back into the snowcat, Balaam said.
Balaam added that authorities do not believe Renner was intoxicated during the incident and called it "a tragic accident."
A spokesperson for Renner previously told CNN that he sustained "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."
The 51-year-old actor has so far undergone two surgeries to address his injuries, a source close to the actor told CNN.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has said the incident occurred in the Mount Rose Highway area in Reno.
Deputies found Renner injured and coordinated his transport to an area hospital, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release, adding that the actor was the only person involved in the accident.
Balaam said on Tuesday that Renner was awake and speaking with first responders when they arrived to the scene of the incident.
When Renner was injured, his neighbors rendered aid and brought towels while waiting for first responders, Balaam added.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office is currently in possession of Renner's snowcat and analyzing it to "rule out any potential mechanical failure," which is a normal part of the investigation with this severity of injuries, Balaam said.
Authorities do not suspect any foul play, Balaam said.
At the time of the accident, parts of western Nevada were covered with snow. The Reno area received around 6-12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
Renner has previously shared multiple videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions, including one Instagram video posted two weeks ago in which the actor appears to be driving a snowplow.
Renner's family released a statement Monday evening thanking hospital staff and first responders as the actor remained hospitalized.
"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," a statement from his spokesperson read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."
Renner stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" and is best known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
His "Avengers" co-star Mark Ruffalo asked for prayers of support for Renner on Monday.
"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo posted on his Instagram stories. "Please send healing goodness his way."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for U.S. speaker, House adjourns
Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the U.S. House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup on Wednesday from his historic defeat.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
Canada
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
World
-
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday, and crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel about 29 miles (46 kilometers) northwest of Cuba.
-
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days.
-
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
-
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90.
-
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for U.S. speaker, House adjourns
Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the U.S. House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup on Wednesday from his historic defeat.
-
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Politics
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee on Tuesday called for Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
-
Business groups optimistic despite China's pushback on air-travel test requirements
The Chinese government is unhappy that Canada and other countries are creating new COVID-19 restrictions for people flying in from China, but business groups say the policy won't affect trade.
Health
-
Sesame joins the major food allergens list, U.S. FDA says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Sci-Tech
-
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
-
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former U.S. president Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's "Romeo and Juliet" sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
Bill Cosby sued for sexual battery under new New York lookback law, following similar lawsuit from 5 accusers
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by sitcom star and comedian Bill Cosby is suing him for sexual battery after five other women sued him in early December.
Business
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter expenses, falls behind on bills
Twitter owes $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco, according to a lawsuit filed by the building's landlord last week.
-
Wall Street starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag
Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with the biggest drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck. The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
-
'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
Sports
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
-
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
-
What happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.