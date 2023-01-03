Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident

  • Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

    Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

    Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

  • NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

    Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.

  • What happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin?

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

