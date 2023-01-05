Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues

Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside "spa day" with the help from his sister and mother.

The "Hawkeye" actor posted video on social media Thursday morning while his mother and sister visited the 51-year-old in hospital.

A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much," Renner tweeted along with the video.

The video shows a severely swollen and bruised Renner in bed with a shampoo shower cap on while his sister massages his head.

"Yeah," Renner says as his sister gently shampoos his head.

"You so sexy," she jokingly says to Renner as he moans in agreement.

"That's the first shower in definitely a week," Renner said. "So gross!"

Renner was injured after being run over by his own snow-clearing machine at his Nevada-area home on Sunday. He was assisting a family member whose vehicle became stuck in snow on New Year's Day, according to local authorities.

"After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his (snowcat) to speak to his family member," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told reporters Tuesday. "The Pistenbully started to roll. In an effort to stop (it), Mr. Renner attempts to climb back into the driver's seat. It's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over."

On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo of him from hospital bed.

"Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote.