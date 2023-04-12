Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush
Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series Tuesday, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the "Avengers" star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident.
Renner was surrounded by family and supporters at the "Rennervations" premiere in Los Angeles, where he posed for photos and did interviews, at times making use of a cane and a knee scooter. At one point he flashed photographers a thumbs up sign while moving down the carpet.
Renner was crushed by his 7-ton snowplow on New Year's Day while trying to help free a relative's car at his Nevada home. The actor has said he broke numerous bones and suffered a collapsed lung and pierced liver in the accident.
"Rennervations," which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, follows Renner as he transforms large vehicles into community spaces for young people in India, Mexico, Chicago and Nevada. The purposes range from serving as a mobile music studio to a water filtration truck for a community in India.
Renner said his aim was to give young people access to things they might not already have and present opportunities they might not know existed.
Renner wrote the theme song for the show, something he did while working on another show.
"I use music and piano to write songs and use it like therapy for me," he said.
Construction and music have been creative outlets for Renner, who is best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" films and his own spin-off TV series.
Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie appears in the show, and Renner said the secret to their friendship is they "laugh a lot."
Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, told Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired that while he thought he might die from his injuries, he refused to be "haunted" by the accident.
------
Associated Press writer Leslie Ambriz contributed to this report
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Bank of Canada expected to hold key interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush
Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series Tuesday, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the 'Avengers' star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Canada
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks at this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
Air Canada announces new CFO in John Di Bert, Amos Kazzaz to retire
Air Canada says executive vice-president and chief financial officer Amos Kazzaz is retiring at the end of June.
-
Survivors of Winters Hotel fire sue building's owner, operator and the City of Vancouver
Survivors of a fatal fire that destroyed a Vancouver single-room occupancy building are suing the owner, the property management company, and the city – alleging a failure of all three to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.
-
A Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new hotels in the world: Travel + Leisure
New rankings from Travel + Leisure reveals a Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new and renovated hotels in the world.
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
World
-
What we know about the major Pentagon intelligence leak
The Biden administration is scrambling to assess and contain the fallout from a major leak of classified Pentagon documents that has rattled US officials, members of Congress and key allies in recent days.
-
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
-
Biden aide, Saudi prince see 'progress' toward Yemen war end
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday amid signs that the Saudis and Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen are making 'remarkable progress' toward finding a permanent end to their nine-year conflict, according to the Biden administration.
-
Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100
Airstrikes by Myanmar's military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media.
-
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom's trial
Jurors in the triple murder trial of a woman accused in the deaths of her two children and a romantic rival were shown gruesome photographs of the slain children Tuesday afternoon, as the grandfather of one of the kids sobbed in the back of the courtroom.
-
Hearing pushed back for Alaska illustrator on threat charge
A court hearing was pushed back until next week for an Alaska children's book illustrator charged with terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
-
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
-
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Health
-
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
-
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
-
U.K. junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
Tens of thousands of doctors walked off the job across England on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the U.K.'s public health service.
Sci-Tech
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Climate change is forcing birds to migrate faster, and there’s a cost: study
Climate change is turning bird migration topsy-turvy according to a new study—making birds wait longer to migrate in the spring and fly faster to try and complete their migration in less time — an adjustment that has had deadly consequences for some birds.
Entertainment
-
Gordon Lightfoot cancels Canada, U.S. concert dates over health issues
Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling his U.S. and Canadian concert dates over 'health related issues,' according to his representative.
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they're engaged
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.
-
Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush
Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series Tuesday, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the 'Avengers' star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold key interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.
-
Asian shares moderately higher with focus on inflation data
Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, as investors watched for key inflation data likely to influence the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates.
-
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks.
Lifestyle
-
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Sports
-
Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener
Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark.
-
BC Prosecution Service declines to approve charges in Burnaby hockey game brawl
No charges will be laid against a man accused of kicking a fellow hockey player in the head with a skate during an on-ice fight in Burnaby last summer, according to Mounties.
-
Kerr scores as Australia ends England streak with 2-0 win
Australia ended England's 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.