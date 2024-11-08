Jennifer Lopez reacts to ex Ben Affleck praising her

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it professional.

A video making the rounds on social media shows Lopez on a red carpet for her latest project, the film “Unstoppable,” where she was asked about her former husband Ben Affleck’s praise of her performance.

Affleck is one of the producers of her film which also stars Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale.

“Jennifer’s spectacular,” Affleck said during an interview earlier this week. “We believed in the right people, and ‘Unstoppable’ is another example of that.”

In the video being widely shared on social media, Lopez opted to extend kind words to the entire cast and crew.

“I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she said.

“Unstoppable” tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” Affleck told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to. We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story.”

He and Lopez split months ago. Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles in August, a date that coincided with the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022. They had eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.