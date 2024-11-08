Entertainment

    • Jennifer Lopez reacts to ex Ben Affleck praising her

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Share

    Jennifer Lopez is keeping it professional.

    A video making the rounds on social media shows Lopez on a red carpet for her latest project, the film “Unstoppable,” where she was asked about her former husband Ben Affleck’s praise of her performance.

    Affleck is one of the producers of her film which also stars Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale.

    “Jennifer’s spectacular,” Affleck said during an interview earlier this week. “We believed in the right people, and ‘Unstoppable’ is another example of that.”

    In the video being widely shared on social media, Lopez opted to extend kind words to the entire cast and crew.

    “I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she said.

    “Unstoppable” tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011.

    “Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” Affleck told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to. We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story.”

    He and Lopez split months ago. Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles in August, a date that coincided with the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022. They had eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News