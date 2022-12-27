Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a blended family and hummingbird-themed Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, here in October, celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, here in October, celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social