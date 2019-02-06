Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney
In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Red Sparrow' in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 10:11AM EST
LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney.
Her publicist confirmed Wednesday the 28-year-old Academy Award winner's engagement, but did not provide additional details.
People magazine reported in June that Lawrence was dating Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery in New York City.
Lawrence has finished filming her fourth installment of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," which is expected in theatres in June.
