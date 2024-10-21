Entertainment

    • Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney

    Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in New York in May. The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her second child, a representative for Lawrence told Vogue on October 20. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in New York in May. The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her second child, a representative for Lawrence told Vogue on October 20. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Jennifer Lawrence will soon be a mom of two.

    The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her second child, a representative for Lawrence told Vogue on Sunday.

    CNN reached out to representatives for Lawrence for comment.

    Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director, are already parents to a son, Cy, who they welcomed in 2022.

    The couple have been married since 2019.

    After her son was born, Lawrence opened up about motherhood in a 2022 interview with Vogue, saying she found it “scary” to talk about motherhood “because it’s so different for everybody.”

    “Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving,” she added.

    Lawrence also told the publication that the morning after she gave birth to Cy, “I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’”

    “I was just so in love,” she said. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that.”

