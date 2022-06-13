Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner

Jennifer Hudson made history Sunday night.

The "Respect" star joined the elite EGOT club. An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.

Hudson already had an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar and on Sunday she won a Tony, thanks to her role as a co-producer of "A Strange Loop" which won for best musical.

Hudson joked to People magazine in 2020 about the plan to join the less than 20 people who hold such a crowning achievement.

"I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy," she said. "So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony -- and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win [They're] like my good luck charms."

Hudson won a 2007 best supporting actress Oscar for her role in "Dreamgirls, two Grammys (best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theater album for the musical "The Color Purple in 2017), and last year she snagged a Daytime Emmy for the animated short "Baba Yag," which she helped voice and co-produced.

There are now 17 EGOT winners.