Jennifer Aniston opens up about failed IVF and says she has 'zero regrets'

Jennifer Aniston, seen here in Los Angeles in 2020, has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has "zero regrets" about a difficult period in her life. (Shutterstock via CNN) Jennifer Aniston, seen here in Los Angeles in 2020, has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has "zero regrets" about a difficult period in her life. (Shutterstock via CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial

The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social