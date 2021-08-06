TORONTO -- Jennifer Aniston's been reflective during the pandemic and she’s serious about keeping herself and others safe.

Earlier this week, the Friends actress told InStyle that she “lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

That led to one of her 37.7 million Instagram followers asking what she was worried about if she’d been vaccinated.

“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” Aniston posted in an Instagram story response on Thursday.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital or die,” she said. “BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk. THAT is why I worry.”

In her interview with InStyle, Aniston said it’s a shame “there's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts.

“It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” she said in the cover story for the September issue of the magazine.

Aniston said she used the pandemic to reflect on her life.

“There was so much good and so much horror all happening at once,” she said in the interview. “For me, the good was a big decompression and an inventory of "What's it all about?"

“It was important for those who were willing to let it be a reset to slowdown, take all of this in, reassess, reevaluate, and excavate. Literally cleaning out crap that we don't need.”

She was also busy filming the second season of The Morning Show, which premieres Sept. 17.

Aniston became one of the most famous actresses by starring in the role of Rachel Green on the U.S. sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004.