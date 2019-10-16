Call it “The One Where Jennifer Aniston Breaks Instagram.”

The “Friends” star’s popularity appeared to cause a glitch on the site after users reported the “Follow” button wouldn’t work as she began to amass a following that has amounted to more than eight million followers in just 24 hours. She joined the site Tuesday morning and posted a selfie with all five “Friends” co-stars, which has been liked more than nine million times.

The site has not confirmed a malfunction, but several internet users posted video screengrabs showing the issue.

“I thought Jennifer Aniston blocked me because I couldn’t follow her but then I realized she’s just THAT b**** and broke all of Instagram,” joked one user. Any glitch appears to have been fixed.

Guinness World Records has not confirmed that the “Morning Show” actress broke any official records, but some observers suspect hers is the fastest account to reach one million followers. The current record is held by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who joined Instagram in April and passed one million followers in less than six hours. The Royals have more than 9.7 million followers, and Aniston had more than 8.2 million and climbing at time of writing.