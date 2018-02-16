

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Amazon Studios says "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor won't be on the series when it returns for its fifth season, prompting the Emmy winner to denounce what he called false accusations and the studio's handling of the matter.

The decision, confirmed Thursday by an Amazon spokeswoman, followed the conclusion of an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

"I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon's handling of these false accusations against me," Tambor said in a statement. "I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway's unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon."

Tambor said he is left to surmise that the investigation was flawed and biased by a "toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set."

"As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself," he said.

The claims against the actor were made late last year by Tambor's former assistant and an actress on "Transparent," which is about a transgender woman and her family.

Tambor denied the accusations at that time but said that in light of them he didn't see how he could return to the show.

Series creator Jill Soloway said in a statement that action was being taken to ensure the series' workplace "respects the safety and dignity of every individual."

Tambor, 73, won two Emmy Awards for his role as a retired professor who is transgender and transitions late in life, and the impact that has on her grown children.