

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Jay-Z will help re-open the newly renovated Webster Hall concert venue in New York City with a performance next week.

Tickets for the April 26 show go on sale Friday. It will be Jay-Z's first time performing at the venue located in Manhattan's East Village.

Webster Hall has operated as a venue since 1886. Others set to perform there include Patti Smith and Her Band, Rosalia, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, Old Dominion and Chromeo.

The concert hall says in a press release that the recent renovation "aims to preserve the iconic features of the venue, while modernizing it to meet today's entertainment and guest experience standards."