Jay-Z's Made In America fest cancelled due to 'severe circumstances outside of production control'

Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of "The Harder They Fall" on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled for 2023. The festival cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the abrupt cancellation, which came two months after the lineup was released. No additional details were shared. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of "The Harder They Fall" on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled for 2023. The festival cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the abrupt cancellation, which came two months after the lineup was released. No additional details were shared. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

