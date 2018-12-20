

AFP





Forbes' 2018 list of America's wealthiest celebrities sees the rapper share joint fifth place with Kylie Jenner.

George Lucas tops the Forbes 2018 list of America's richest celebrities with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He is followed by fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion) in second place and by TV personality Oprah Winfrey in third ($2.8 billion).

Next comes basketball star Michael Jordan, ahead of model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner in joint fifth place with rapper Jay-Z. In seventh place, magician David Copperfield leads Diddy in eighth and Tiger Woods and James Patterson in joint ninth place.

The full list includes:

1. George Lucas - $5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg - $3.7 billion

3. Oprah Winfrey - $2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan - $1.7 billion

5. Kylie Jenner - $900 million

5. Jay-Z - $900 million

7. David Copperfield - $875 million

8. Diddy - $825 million

9. Tiger Woods - $800 million

9. James Patterson - $800 million