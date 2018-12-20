Jay-Z and George Lucas make Forbes most wealthiest U.S. celebrities of 2018
Jay-Z comes joint fifth with Kylie Jenner in Forbes Magazine's list of America's wealthiest celebrities, 2018. (AFP PHOTO/ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ)
AFP
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 2:54PM EST
Forbes' 2018 list of America's wealthiest celebrities sees the rapper share joint fifth place with Kylie Jenner.
George Lucas tops the Forbes 2018 list of America's richest celebrities with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He is followed by fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion) in second place and by TV personality Oprah Winfrey in third ($2.8 billion).
Next comes basketball star Michael Jordan, ahead of model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner in joint fifth place with rapper Jay-Z. In seventh place, magician David Copperfield leads Diddy in eighth and Tiger Woods and James Patterson in joint ninth place.
The full list includes:
1. George Lucas - $5.4 billion
2. Steven Spielberg - $3.7 billion
3. Oprah Winfrey - $2.8 billion
4. Michael Jordan - $1.7 billion
5. Kylie Jenner - $900 million
5. Jay-Z - $900 million
7. David Copperfield - $875 million
8. Diddy - $825 million
9. Tiger Woods - $800 million
9. James Patterson - $800 million