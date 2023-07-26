Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae says he's gay in an announcement that's been warmly received by fans

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear center, poses with others during an announcement for a year-end TV music show in Tokyo on Nov. 24, 2010. Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality. (Kyodo News via AP) Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear center, poses with others during an announcement for a year-end TV music show in Tokyo on Nov. 24, 2010. Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality. (Kyodo News via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social