TORONTO -- Award-winning singer-songwriter Jann Arden will be honoured as the newest member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced Tuesday.

The Calgary-born recording artist will celebrate the honour during a performance at the 49th annual Juno Awards on March 15.

“I’m very proud and extremely humbled. What a ride,” Arden wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Arden will be the 57th inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, joining Canadian music icons such as Neil Young, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan, and Shania Twain.

“I’ve spent my career creating and performing music that I hoped would resonate with others,” Arden said in a press release.

“I feel incredibly humbled to be recognized with this award and to join such an esteemed group of past honourees whose art has helped connect us to one another as Canadians.”

The multi-platinum award-winner has received eight Juno Awards, including solo artist of the year and female artist of the year, and has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

In 2012, she was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada for her achievements in music and broadcasting in 2017.

Arden also plays a fictionalized version of herself in the CTV series "Jann," which follows a newly single singer-songwriter looking to revive her career while grappling with her mother's early stages of dementia. The series draws on Arden’s personal experiences after losing her mother to Alzheimer’s in 2018.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists that have made an “outstanding contribution to the international recognition of Canadian music.”