James Rado, Who Co-Created Groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ Dies at 90
James Rado, Who Co-Created Groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ Dies at 90
James Rado, co-creator of the groundbreaking hippie musical "Hair," which celebrated protest, pot and free love and paved the way for the sound of rock on Broadway, has died. He was 90.
Rado died Tuesday night in New York City of cardio respiratory arrest, according to friend and publicist Merle Frimark.
"Hair," which has a story and lyrics by Rado and Gerome Ragni and music by Galt MacDermot, was the first rock musical on Broadway, the first Broadway show to feature full nudity and the first to feature a same-sex kiss.
"Hair" made possible other rock musicals like "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Rent." Like "Hamilton," it was one of only a handful of Broadway shows in the past few decades to find its songs on the pop charts.
The so-called "American tribal love-rock musical," had its world première at the Public Theater in New York City's East Village in 1967 and transferred the following year to Broadway, where the musical ran more than 1,800 performances. Rado played Claude, a young man about to be drafted and sent to the war in Vietnam.
Clive Barnes, theatre critic for The New York Times, called the show "the first Broadway musical in some time to have the authentic voice of today rather than the day before yesterday." The New York Post said it had "unintentional charm," contagious high spirits and a "young zestfulness" that "make it difficult to resist." Variety, however, called it "loony."
It lost the Tony in 1969 to the more traditional "1776" but won a Grammy Award. The 2009 revival won the best revival Tony. The show was revived on Broadway in 1977 and again in 2009. It was made into a movie directed by Milos Forman in 1979 starring Treat Williams and Beverly D'Angelo.
"Hair" spawned four top four singles on the American pop charts, including the No. 1 hit "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In" by the Fifth Dimension, which won the Grammy Award for record of the year and best pop vocal performance by a group in 1970. Others included "Hair" by the Cowsills, "Good Morning, Starshine" by the singer Oliver and "Easy to Be Hard" by Three Dog Night. The cast album itself stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks
"Hair" tells the story of Claude and Berger, best buddies who find freedom in the late 1960s. Between draft-card burnings, love-ins, bad LSD trips and a parade of protest marches, the two wander through a New York filled with flower children, drugged-out hippies and outraged tourists who don't approve of the wild goings-on. In one song, Claude poignantly sings, "Why do I live, why do I die, tell me where do I go, tell me why."
The show is playful and chaotic, but there's also a sense of outrage in its protests against war, racism, sexism, pollution and the general hypocrisy of an era dominated by the American involvement in Vietnam.
"I'd still like `Hair' to be about what it was about then," Rado told The Associated Press in 1993. "`Hair' had a spiritual message, and it has a mystical message I hope is coming through – there's more to life than the way it's been devised for us, explained to us, taught to us."
The songs of "Hair" have been used in everything from the films "Forrest Gump," "Minions" and "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" to TV shows like "Glee," "So You Think You Can Dance" and "My Name Is Earl." Billboard magazine lists "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In" at No. 66 of all-time top 100 songs.
In 2019, the original 1968 Broadway cast recording was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden deemed "these aural treasures worthy of preservation because of their cultural, historic and esthetic importance to the nation's recorded sound heritage."
Rado was born in Venice, California, and raised in Rochester, New York, and Washington, D.C. After serving two years in the U.S. Navy, he moved to New York and studied acting with Paula and Lee Strasberg.
Rado was part of the ensemble of the Broadway play "Marathon '33" in 1963 and played Richard Lionheart in "The Lion in Winter" in 1966 opposite Christopher Walken. He met Ragni when he was cast in the off-Broadway musical "Hang Down Your Head and Die."
The two were interested in birthing a new kind of show and focused on the hippie scene. They wrote the script while sharing an apartment in Hoboken, New Jersey. Rado originated the "Hair" role of the draftee Claude on Broadway.
"Hair" met resistance across the country. In addition to the use of four-letter words, the flouting of authority, sexual references and gross-out humour, the end of Act 1 had the entire cast strip naked to "Where Do I Go" and there was what many believed was desecration of the American flag.
There were church pickets in Evansville, Indiana. Municipal officials in Chattanooga, Tennessee, denied a request to stage the show, determining that it would not be "in the best interest of the community." In Denver, police threatened to arrest anyone who appeared nude onstage. A Boston visit was challenged in court on the basis of flag desecration.
The original Public Theater production had cut the nude scene, but the creators wanted it back for the Broadway debut. Under the law at that time, New York City allowed nudity onstage as long as the actors weren't moving, which is why the whole cast of "Hair" stood together in a row, nude and perfectly still.
After "Hair," Rado wrote the music and lyrics of the off-Broadway show "Rainbow," co-authoring the book with his brother, Ted Rado. He later teamed up with Ragni to create the book and lyrics for the show "Sun." Ragni died in 1991. Rado wrote a new show called "American Soldier" with his brother.
In 2009, Rado, MacDermot and Ragni were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., of the group The Fifth Dimension, were joined onstage by the Broadway cast at the time for a finale that brought the ceremony's approximately 1,000 guests to their feet. MacDermot died in 2018.
Rado told the Hudson Reporter in 2009 that none of the show's creators anticipated that it would have such an enormous impact. "We thought we'd stumbled on a great idea, and something that potentially could be a hit on Broadway, never thinking of the distant future."
He is survived by his brother Ted Rado, sister-in-law Kay Rado, nieces Melanie Khoury, Emily DiBona and Melissa Stuart, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Parliament back online after 'connectivity issue' halted proceedings
Parliament's webpage and other services are back online, after an 'internet service' outage on Tuesday night brought proceedings in the House of Commons and committees to a halt.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.
Poliovirus found in London sewage, but risk of contraction considered low
The poliovirus has been detected in several sewage samples in the British capital, the first sign since the 1980s that the virus could be spreading in the country.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Canada
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
'Permanent exile': lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash hopes to argue deportation
The lawyer for the former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash hopes he will get a chance to argue against his client's possible deportation before the Federal Court of Canada.
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters
Commuters travelling between West Vancouver and downtown were told to expect delays Wednesday morning as a protest temporarily blocked traffic on a major crossing.
World
-
Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says
A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.
-
Canadians more trusting of U.S. as ally, but less so of Biden, Pew poll suggests
A new poll suggests Canadians are growing more bullish on the United States as a trusted global partner -- but losing faith in the man who's currently running the country.
-
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
Sri Lanka's debt-laden economy has "collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity, its prime minister told lawmakers Wednesday, in comments underscoring the country's dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders.
-
Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson Prince William paid tribute Wednesday to Britain's Caribbean immigrants for their 'profound contribution' to the U.K., as a national monument was unveiled in London to celebrate the migrants' work to help rebuild Britain after World War II.
-
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Georgia's highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was "extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
-
China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity
The conflict in Ukraine has "sounded an alarm for humanity," Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia.
Politics
-
Parliament back online after 'connectivity issue' halted proceedings
Parliament's webpage and other services are back online, after an 'internet service' outage on Tuesday night brought proceedings in the House of Commons and committees to a halt.
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine to be central focus of Trudeau's summit tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Rwanda for the first leg of a 10-day trip to confer with other world leaders as the war in Ukraine is expected to loom large over nearly all his discussions.
-
PBO says Trans Mountain pipeline to result in net loss for government
The Parliamentary Budget Officer says the federal government now stands to lose money from its investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Health
-
'Heightened alert': Abortion providers in U.S. brace for ruling
Abortion providers in the U.S. are preparing for an increase in violence once the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Roe v. Wade, saying there has historically been a spike when the issue of abortion gets widespread public attention, such as after a state approves new restrictions.
-
COVID-19 vaccine scheme for world's poorest pushes for delivery slowdown
Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers, including Pfizer and Moderna, to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted.
-
Poliovirus found in London sewage, but risk of contraction considered low
The poliovirus has been detected in several sewage samples in the British capital, the first sign since the 1980s that the virus could be spreading in the country.
Sci-Tech
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
-
How a Canadian husband and wife team plan to send satellites into space
When it comes to launching satellites into orbit, about a dozen countries have their own homegrown launch vehicles that can get them into space. Canada is not among them, but that's about to change.
-
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
Cineplex introduces $1.50 booking fee for online ticket purchases
Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer. Canada's largest film exhibitor says it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.
-
Obamas find new podcast home at Audible after Spotify exit
The Obamas' media company Higher Ground has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Inc-owned Audible to make original audio content, after ending its three-year run with Spotify.
Business
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Milk prices to rise two cents a litre this fall in rare mid-year price hike
The Canadian Dairy Commission has approved a rare second milk price increase this year.
-
Stocks edge higher, remain turbulent amid recession worries
Stocks turned slighlty higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, shaking off an early loss. Markets remained turbulent amid concerns about inflation and whether rising interest rates will help or hinder the economy.
Lifestyle
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
-
France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons
France's top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering 'burkini' swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Homesick dog escapes pet hotel, returns home while owners on vacation
A U.S. couple vacationing in Las Vegas got a surprise notification from their home's doorbell camera and then got an even bigger shock when they found their pet dog had escaped the kennel they'd left him in.
Sports
-
Canada voted in favour of world swimming body's transgender policy
Canada voted in favour of a controversial gender policy announced this week by the world governing body of swimming.
-
Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca
Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships.
-
British Open allows golfers from Saudi-backed series to play
Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
-
Edmunds: 2022 BMW i4 versus 2022 Polestar 2
BMW has a well-established history of developing luxury sport sedans, and now the automaker has set its sights on dominating the all-electric segment with its new 2022 i4.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.